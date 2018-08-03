//Georgia State Patrol July Report

Georgia State Patrol Report:

According to Sergeant First Class Tracy Tabb, Post #31 Valdosta Troopers investigated 106 traffic crashes, resulting in 53 injuries and 1 fatality during the month of July 2018.

SFC Tabb also said that during the month of July, Post #31 Troopers stopped 1,293 vehicles resulting in: 845 citations, 22 D.U.I. arrests, 155 Seatbelt Violation citations, 22 Child Restraint Violation citations, and 346 Speeding citations. Post #31 Troopers also made 7 drug arrests and apprehended one wanted person.

Post #31 Troopers issued 1135 warnings during July.

SFC Tabb reminds motorists that school is starting back this month; calculate added traffic into your morning and afternoon commute. Also, be mindful of the school zones and bus stop; slow down and expect pedestrian traffic.