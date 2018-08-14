//Georgia Peanut Commission seeks National Peanut Board nominees for Alternate position

Georgia Peanut Commission Press Release:

TIFTON, Ga. — The Georgia Peanut Commission seeks eligible peanut producers who are interested in serving as an alternate member on the National Peanut Board. The Georgia Peanut Commission will hold a nominations election to select two nominees for alternate position to the National Peanut Board during a meeting on Sept. 13, 2018, at noon at the GPC headquarters in Tifton, Ga. All eligible peanut producers are encouraged to participate. Eligible producers are those who are engaged in the production and sale of peanuts and who own or share the ownership and risk of loss of the crop.

Neil Lee of Bronwood, Ga., serves as the current alternate for the state of Georgia. The term for the current Georgia alternate expires Dec. 31, 2018.

The United States Department of Agriculture requires two nominees from each state for the alternate position. The National Peanut Board will submit Georgia’s slate of nominees to the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, who makes the appointments.

The National Peanut Board encourages inclusion of persons of any race, color, national origin, gender, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation and marital or family status. NPB encourages all persons who qualify as peanut producers to attend the meeting and run for nomination.

It is USDA’s policy that membership on industry-government boards and committees accurately reflect the diversity of individuals served by the programs.

###

About the Georgia Peanut Commission

The Georgia Peanut Commission has been working on the behalf of Georgia’s peanut farmers since 1961 in the areas of promotion, research and education.

About the National Peanut Board

The National Peanut Board represents all USA peanut farmers and their families. The mission of the Board is to improve the economic condition of USA peanut farmers and their families through compelling promotion and groundbreaking research.