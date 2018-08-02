//Georgia Hunter Education Instructors of the Year Announced

These awards are presented annually in recognition of instructors who display outstanding efforts in educating sportsmen and women on wildlife conservation and the importance of safety while hunting.

“Teaching students to be safe, responsible, ethical hunters is the goal for all instructors” says Jennifer Pittman hunter development program manager. “Both RFC White and Steve Wilson are exceptional examples of the type of instructors that can encourage and inspire young hunters.”

More About the Honorees

RFC Eric White: Eric’s work unit serves the Albany, Tifton, Moultrie and Thomasville areas. During this past year, he held 42 information and education programs incorporating Hunter Education concepts. He was able to set up several hunter education classes for 4H youth who needed certification in order to participate in a 4H SAFE program, and additionally helped local Boy Scout troops with several outdoor safety programs. One of his latest hunter education projects is obtaining mounts of native wildlife species that will be able to travel with him to educational programs and hunter education classes. Ranger White’s great enthusiasm in educating youth and others is clear when you view the considerable amount of effort he places into the Hunter Education program.

Steve Wilson: Steve Wilson of Haralson County in northwest Georgia is the Volunteer Instructor of the Year. Steve has assisted with every hunter education class in Haralson county, and additionally assists with the Carroll County Outdoor Day Camp. At this camp, youth spend almost two days outdoors learning to shoot rifles, shotguns and using archery equipment. Steve takes time with each student to properly explain how to use the equipment.

For more information on the Volunteer Hunter Education Instructor of the Year or hunter education classes, call the WRD Hunter Development Program Office at (770) 761-3010 or visit https://georgiawildlife.com/hunting/huntereducation.