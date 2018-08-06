//Fundraiser set for puppy found brutally attacked

Courtesy of WCTV:

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) — The Humane Society of Valdosta-Lowndes County is asking for help after a brutal attack leaves a puppy fighting for her life.

Cami was found being attacked by a group of dogs late last month. Every step she takes is now a miracle.

“This is one of the worst ones we’ve seen,” said Humane Society volunteer Michelle Williams. “Thank goodness for the woman who did call 911 when she heard the dogs attacking her, because that actually probably saved Cami’s life.”

She was found in rural Moultrie. No one knew where she came from or who she was. No one has claimed her since.

“It was very touch and go from the beginning because when they actually evaluated her, she had multiple wounds from where she had been attacked even before the attack at midnight,” Williams said.

Days were spent in the hospital, antibiotics to fight infection, then surgery on her broken jaw. Her jaw is still wired shut, and will remain that way for a few more weeks.

Her foster mom and employee at Capital Veterinary Specialists in Tallahassee, Lauren Harris, said she already has a wag back in her tail.

“As soon as we got inside she sat in front of the TV and just watched TV with me, I thought that was so cute,” Harris said. “We watch TV and we go on walks.”

Local volunteers stepped up to saver her life, having only minutes to make the decision.

“We speak for those who cannot speak for themselves, so it’s important to us to hold true to that,” said Jan McMullen with the Pet Rescue and Adoption Program. “What kind of humane society would we be if we said no to these animals, that’s what we’re here for.”

Cami will be up for adoption, but not quite yet. She still has a few more weeks of recovery ahead.

The care came at a nearly $5,000 vet bill, with more care still ahead. Now volunteers are asking for help.

“Who are we to say that she doesn’t deserve a chance. If she’s fighting, then we fight with her,” Williams said.

Every day Cami comes one step closer to finding her furever home.

A car wash fundraiser will be held on Saturday at the Hooters in Valdosta.

Donations can also be made directly to the Humane Society of Valdosta-Lowndes County.

