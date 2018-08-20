//Fifteen Prosecuted For Illegal Reentry In July

Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia Press Release:

MACON: Charles E. Peeler, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, announces that 15 individuals were prosecuted in July by his office for illegal reentry into the country after having been deported and removed. All defendants convicted of “Illegal Reentry” are subject to deportation proceedings following their sentences.

Eleven individuals were indicted by a Grand Jury on July 12, 2018 for “Illegal Reentry”. An indictment is only an allegation of criminal conduct. All of the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt. Those indicted were:

1. JESUS ALONSO-JAIMES, age 42, a citizen of Mexico, is charged with Illegal Reentry after being deported and removed from the United States on December 7, 2016 and returning without the consent of the Attorney General or Secretary for Homeland Security to re-apply for admission. Mr. Alonso-Jaimes was found unlawfully in Athens-Clarke County, Georgia on July 2, 2018. If convicted, Mr. Alonso-Jaimes faces a maximum sentence of two (2) years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.



The case was investigated by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations, and it is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tamara Jarrett.

2. JESUS BELMONTES-GUDINO, age 40, a citizen of Mexico is charged with Illegal Reentry after being deported and removed from the United States on May 4, 2013 and March 2, 2017 and returning without the consent of the Attorney General or Secretary for Homeland Security to re-apply for admission. Mr. Belmontes-Gudino was found unlawfully in Terrell County, Georgia on April 25, 2018. If convicted, Mr. Belmontes-Gudino faces a maximum sentence of two (2) years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

The case was investigated by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations, and it is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Crane.

3. CUTBERTO CHARLES-VALERO, age 46, a citizen of Mexico is charged with Illegal Reentry after being deported and removed from the United States on August 23, 2013 and returning without the consent of the Attorney General or Secretary for Homeland Security to re-apply for admission. Mr. Charles-Valero was found unlawfully in Oconee County, Georgia on June 14, 2018. If convicted, Mr. Charles-Valero faces a maximum sentence of two (2) years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

The case was investigated by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations, and it is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kim Easterling.

4. RICARDO GARFIAS-TINOCO, age 38, a citizen of Mexico, is charged in a two-count indictment. In Count One, he is charged with the offense of Illegal Reentry after being deported and removed from the United States on July 30, 2003 and August 28, 2007 and returning without the consent of the Attorney General or Secretary for Homeland Security to re-apply for admission. Mr. Garfias-Tinoco was found unlawfully in Athens-Clarke County, Georgia on June 14, 2018. If convicted of Count One, Mr. Garfias-Tinoco faces a maximum sentence of two (2) years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both. In Count Two, he is charged with the offense of Possession of a Firearm by an Illegal Alien. If convicted of Count Two, Mr. Garfias-Tinoco faces a maximum sentence of ten (10) years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.



The case was investigated by the Homeland Security Investigations, and it is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kim Easterling.

5. MIGUEL GUZMAN-BERNAL, age 22, a citizen of Guatemala, is charged with one (1) count of Illegal Reentry after being deported and removed from the United States on December 4, 2015 and January 26, 2017 and returning without the consent of the Attorney General or Secretary for Homeland Security to re-apply for admission. Mr. Guzman-Bernal was found unlawfully in Harris County, Georgia on June 6, 2018. If convicted, Mr. Guzman-Bernal faces a maximum sentence of two (2) years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.



The case was investigated by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations, and it is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Crawford Seals.

6. JOSE FRANCISCO, age 43, a citizen of Mexico, is charged with Illegal Reentry after being deported and removed from the United States on June 9, 2011 and June 4, 2013 and returning without the consent of the Attorney General or Secretary for Homeland Security to re-apply for admission. Mr. Francisco was found unlawfully in Lowndes County, Georgia on June 5, 2018. If convicted, Mr. Francisco faces a maximum sentence of two (2) years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.



The case was investigated by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations, and it is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sonja Profit.

7. ELIAS LOPEZ-GOMEZ, age 33, a citizen of Guatemala, is charged with Illegal Reentry after being deported and removed from the United States on July 30, 2003 and July 18, 2012 and returning without the consent of the Attorney General or Secretary for Homeland Security to re-apply for admission. Mr. Lopez-Gomez was found unlawfully in Butts County, Georgia on June 8, 2018. If convicted, Mr. Lopez-Gomez faces a maximum sentence of two (2) years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

The case was investigated by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations, and it is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul McCommon.

8. LUIS MALAGON-GALVAN, age 40, a citizen of Mexico, is charged with Illegal Reentry after being deported and removed from the United States on June 4, 2015 and returning without the consent of the Attorney General or Secretary for Homeland Security to re-apply for admission. Mr. Malagon-Galvan was found unlawfully in Colquitt County, Georgia on May 22, 2018. If convicted, Mr. Malagon-Galvan faces a maximum sentence of two (2) years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

The case was investigated by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations, and it is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert McCullers.

9. CARLOS MENDEZ-RAMIREZ, age 38, a citizen of Guatemala, is charged with Illegal Reentry after being deported and removed from the United States on March 30, 2015, September 18, 2015 and April 29, 2016 and returning without the consent of the Attorney General or Secretary for Homeland Security to re-apply for admission. Mr. Mendez-Ramirez was found unlawfully in Berrien County, Georgia on March 18, 2018. If convicted, Mr. Mendez-Ramirez faces a maximum sentence of two (2) years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

The case was investigated by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations, and it is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Julia Bowen.

10. ABEL MENDOZA-SANCHEZ, age 40, a citizen of Mexico, is charged with Illegal Reentry after being deported and removed from the United States on March 30, 2017 and returning without the consent of the Attorney General or Secretary for Homeland Security to re-apply for admission. Mr. Mendoza-Sanchez was found unlawfully in Muscogee County, Georgia on February 14, 2018. If convicted, Mr. Mendoza-Sanchez faces a maximum sentence of two (2) years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

The case was investigated by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations, and it is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Melvin E, Hyde, Jr.

11. JAVIER PENA-CASAS, age 41, a citizen of Mexico, is charged with Illegal Reentry after being deported and removed from the United States on February 23, 2008, October 31, 2015 and May 3, 2016 and returning without the consent of the Attorney General or Secretary for Homeland Security to re-apply for admission. Mr. Pena-Casas was found unlawfully in Madison County, Georgia on June 6, 2018. If convicted, Mr. Pena-Casas faces a maximum sentence of two (2) years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

The case was investigated by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations, and it is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kim Easterling.

Two individuals pled guilty to the charge of Illegal Reentry in July. Those who pled guilty are:

JUAN PEZA-RAMIREZ a/k/a Jose Hernandez-Saldana, a citizen of Mexico, entered a guilty plea to Illegal Reentry on July 31, 2018, before U.S. District Court Judge Tillman E. Self, III. Mr. Peza-Ramirez was indicted on the charge on April 10, 2018 after being removed and deported from the United States on January 19, 2007, October 21, 2011 and April 24, 2012 and returning without the consent of the Attorney General of the United States or the Secretary for Homeland Security to re-apply for admission. He was found in Houston County unlawfully on February 15, 2015. Sentencing is set for October 16, 2018. Mr. Peza-Ramirez faces a maximum sentence of ten (10) years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth S. Howard.

ARISTEO RAMIREZ-HERNANDEZ, a citizen of Mexico, entered a guilty plea to Illegal Reentry on July 10, 2018 before Senior U.S. District Court Judge C. Ashley Royal. Mr. Ramirez-Hernandez was indicted on the charge on May 9, 2018 after being removed and deported from the United States on July 31, 2014, September 19, 2014 and December 30, 2014 and returning without the consent of the Attorney General of the United States or the Secretary for Homeland Security to re-apply for admission. Mr. Ramirez-Hernandez was arrested for Battery and Family Violence/Battery in Athens-Clarke County on May 7, 2017 and determined to be in the United States illegally. Sentencing is set for September 5, 2018. Mr. Ramirez-Hernandez faces a maximum sentence of two (2) years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary.

Two individuals were sentenced for Illegal Reentry in July. Those who were sentenced are:

FRANCISCO BUESO, a citizen of Honduras, and EDY EDWIN SOLIS-LOPEZ, a citizen of Guatemala, were sentenced for Illegal Reentry by Senior U.S. District Court Judge C. Ashley Royal to time served on July 11, 2018 and delivered to the Bureau of Immigration and Customs Enforcement for deportation proceedings and ordered not to re-enter the United States unless they obtain legal means of entry. The pair was discovered in a van in Franklin County with six others on February 15, 2018. Mr. Bueso had previously been removed and deported on October 31, 2017, and Mr. Solis-Lopez had previously been removed and deported on January 19, 2006. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary.