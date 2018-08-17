//Federal Grand Jury Returns Indictments Charging 32 Individuals

Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia Press Release:

MACON: Charles E. Peeler, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, announces that a Grand Jury, sitting in Macon Georgia, has returned indictments charging 32 individuals. An indictment is only an allegation of criminal conduct. All of the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt. “I want to thank our Federal, State and local law enforcement partners for their hard work bringing these cases before the Federal Grand Jury,” said United States Attorney Peeler.

Indictment #1:

LEE THORNTON HOWARD, age 32, of Athens, Georgia, is charged with one count of Possession of Child Pornography and one count of Distribution of Child Pornography. If convicted, Mr. Howard faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

The case was investigated by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, and it is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Danial Bennett.

Indictment #2:

CHRISTOPHER M. ROHRBACH, age 36, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is charged with one count of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. If convicted, Mr. Rohrbach faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

The case was investigated by the United States Marshals Service, and it is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Danial E. Bennett.

Indictment #3:

CHRISTOPHER COLSTON, age 29, of Boston, Georgia, is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute (Count 1) and Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute (Count 2). If convicted, Mr. Colston faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, with a mandatory minimum term of 5 years in prison, a $5 million fine, or both, on Count 1, and a maximum sentence of 20 years, a $1 million fine, or both on Count 2.

The case was investigated by the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Administration, and it is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Julia C. Bowen.

Indictment #4:

FREDERICK DONALD a/k/a “Double D”, age 28, of Cairo, Georgia, is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute (Count 1), Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon (Count 2), and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute (Count 3). If convicted, Mr. Donald faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, with a mandatory minimum term of 10 years in prison, a $10 million fine, or both, on Count 1; a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both on Count 2; and a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both on Count 3.

The case was investigated by the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Explosives, and it is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Julia C. Bowen.

Indictment #5

BRANDI STOKES, age 39, of Thomasville, Georgia, is charged with Theft of Mail. If convicted, Ms. Stokes faces a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

The case was investigated by the Office of Inspector General of the United States Postal Service, and it is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Julia C. Bowen.

Indictment #6

KELVIN BYRON, age 37, of Milledgeville, Georgia, is charged with one Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine Base. If convicted, Mr. Byron faces a maximum sentence of a mandatory minimum of 10 years, up to life in prison, a $10 million fine, or both.

The case was investigated by the Butts County Sheriff’s Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration, and it is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles L. Calhoun.

Indictment #7

DANIEL DAVID SMITH, III, age 48, of Ocklawaha, Georgia; MATTHEW LEE BURNS age 29, of Silver Springs, Florida; and JESSICA NICOLE FULFORD, age 35, of Silver Springs, Florida are charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. If convicted, the defendants each face a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, with a mandatory minimum of 5 years in prison, a $5 million fine, or both.

The case was investigated by the Perry Police Department, Drug Enforcement Agency and Federal Bureau of Investigation, and it is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles L. Calhoun.

Indictment #8

ANGELA VICK, aka Angela Chinell and Angela Gordon, age 43, of Albany, Georgia, is charged with 25 counts of Health Care Fraud, and five (5) counts of Aggravated Identity Theft. If convicted, Ms. Vick faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison on each of the 25 counts of Health Care Fraud, a $250,000 fine, or both, and a maximum sentence of 2 years, consecutive to any other term of imprisonment, on each of the five counts of Aggravated Identify Theft.

The case was investigated by the Office of the Attorney General – Georgia Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, and it is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney K. Alan Dasher and Special Assistant United States Attorney Amanda E. Love, Assistant Attorney General with the Office of the Attorney General – Georgia Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

Indictment #9

ANAYANSSY ESPINOSA, age 44, of Columbus, Georgia, and JOSE FERNANDEZ, age 33, also of Columbus, Georgia, are charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin (Count 1), and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine (Count 2). If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $10 million fine, or both, on each count.

The case was investigated by the Georgia State Patrol and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, and it is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mel Hyde.

Indictment #10

JAMES DONALD STOYLE, age 32, of Leesburg, Georgia, is charged with Distribution of Methamphetamine. If convicted, Mr. Stoyle faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, with a mandatory minimum of 5 years in prison, a $5 million fine, or both.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, and it is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah E. McEwen.

Indictment # 11

MICHAEL LAWSON, age 36, of Midland, Georgia, is charged with Attempted Sexual Exploitation of Children (Count 1) and Possession of Child Pornography (Count 2). If convicted, Mr. Lawson faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, with a mandatory minimum of fifteen years in prison on Count 1, and a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison on Count 2. Each count carries a $250,000 fine and sex offender registration.

The case was investigated by Homeland Securities Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Crawford Seals.

Indictment #12

JONATHAN SCOTT MOODY, age 30, of Nashville, Georgia, is charged with Conspiracy to Commit Bank and Wire Fraud (Count 1), Bank Fraud (Count 2-12), Wire Fraud (Counts 13-23), and Aggravated Identity Theft (Counts 24-29), and faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, a $1 million fine, or both, on Count 1; a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, a $1 million fine, or both, on Counts 2-12; a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both, on Counts 3-23; and a maximum sentence of 2 years, consecutive to any other term of imprisonment, on Counts 24-29.

KEISHA POWELL, age 29, of Alapaha, Georgia, is charged with Conspiracy to Commit Bank and Wire Fraud and faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison, a $1 million fine, or both.

The case was investigated by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Secret Service, and it is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert D. McCullers.

Indictment #13

MOZELL WRIGHT, JR., age 35, SEQUOIA SUTTON, age 28, BRADLEY RUMPH, JR., age 26, SIERRA MONAE LANE, age 24, MELVIN HENRY, age 39, TARA BLANKS, age 46, all of Warner Robins, Georgia, SYRIE STEPHANIE PRICE, age 40, of Bonaire, Georgia, and DEMETRIAS WALKER, age 38, of Macon, Georgia are charged with Bank Fraud or Attempted Bank Fraud. If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum sentence of 30 years imprisonment, a $1 million fine, or both, on each count. Defendant Mozell Wright, Jr. is also charged with Possession of Stolen Mail, which carries a maximum sentence of 5 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine or both.

The case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service and Warner Robins Police Department and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney C. Shanelle Booker.

In addition, to the above indictments, six (6) individuals were indicted for firearms offenses. All of these cases were brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program that has been historically successful in bringing together all levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has made turning the tide of rising violent crime in America a top priority. In October 2017, as part of a series of actions to address this crime trend, Attorney General Sessions announced the reinvigoration of PSN and directed all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to develop a district crime reduction strategy that incorporates the lessons learned since PSN launched in 2001.

Those charged for firearms offenses are:

GORDON PRICE, JR., age 34, of Albany, Georgia, is charged with Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute (Count 1), Possession of Marijuana (Count 2), Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (Count 3), and Possession of a Firearm During a Drug Trafficking Crime (Count 4). If convicted, Mr. Price faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, a mandatory minimum term of 5 years in prison, and fines of up to $1.5 million, or both, on the four counts combined. The case was investigated by the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit, and it is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Dasher. JOHNNY RAY TURNER, age 45, of Columbus, Georgia, is charged with Bank Robbery (Count 1) and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence (Count 2). If convicted, Mr. Turner faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison on Count 1 and up to life imprisonment Count 2, and a $250,000 fine, or both, on each count. The case was investigated by the Columbus, Georgia Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Wildwood, Florida Police Department, and it is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mel Hyde. RICARDO S. CROMER, age 32, of Decatur, Georgia, is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. If convicted, Mr. Cromer faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both. The case was investigated by the Perry Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and it is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul McCommon. JARROD SIMS, age 38, of Colquitt, Georgia, is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. If convicted, Mr. Sims faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both. The case was investigated by the Colquitt Police Department, Miller County Sheriff’s Office and Federal Bureau of Investigation, and it is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah E. McEwen. KAMILYAH WHITLOCK, age 21, of Albany, Georgia, is charged with Bank Robbery. If convicted, Ms. Whitlock faces a maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, or both. The case was investigated by the Albany Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation, and it is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah E. McEwen. ARMAND RASHAD BROWN, age 30, of Valdosta, Georgia is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (Count 1) and Possession of a Stolen Firearm (Count 2). If convicted, Mr. Brown faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both, for each count. The case was investigated by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sonja Profit.

Finally, two (2) individuals were indicted for Illegal Reentry and are subject to deportation proceedings following their sentences, if convicted. Those indicted were:

FEISAR NAJERA-FLORES, age 40, a citizen of Honduras, is charged with Illegal Reentry into the United States after being deported and removed from the United States on August 8, 2011 and February 16, 2012 and returning without the consent of the Attorney General or Secretary for Homeland Security to re-apply for admission. Mr. Najera-Flores was found unlawfully in Tift County, Georgia on June 24, 2018. If convicted, Mr. Najera-Flores faces a maximum sentence of two (2) years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both. The case was investigated by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations, and it is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sonja Profit. OTILO PEREZ-ESCOBAR, age 34, of Mexico, is charged with Illegal Reentry into the United States after being deported and removed from the United States on November 30, 201 and returning without the consent of the Attorney General or Secretary for Homeland Security to re-apply for admission. Mr. Perez-Escobar was found unlawfully in Sumter County, Georgia on June 21, 2018. If convicted, Mr. Perez-Escobar faces a maximum sentence of two (2) years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both. The case was investigated by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations, and it is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Crane.

Questions concerning this release should be directed to Pamela Lightsey, Public Information Officer, United States Attorney’s Office, at (478) 621-2603.