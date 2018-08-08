//FCA President Speaks At Luncheon

Valdosta – Shane Williamson, President of FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes), had a powerful speech at a luncheon today.

Fellowship of Christian Athletes goes around the whole country and world. They talked at Valdosta High this morning to spread God’s word. They do this all over the area including Lowndes High and Valdosta State.

Williamson talked about what it was like growing up and wanting to accept Jesus Christ. You could hear the passion and intensity when he and Bobby Scott spoke. You hear that they want people coming to Christ.

It was definitely an honor to listen to him and have him here in Valdosta. If you want to join FCA, ask someone at your school or ask an athlete.

Someone is always available to sit down and talk with you about changing your life and wanting to know more about Jesus Christ.

Shane Willimason Interview: