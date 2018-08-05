//Fatal accident in Suwannee County

Courtesy of WCTV:

By WCTV Eyewitness News

August 5, 2018

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on County Road 137, south of Wellbourn.

Officials say a black Ford F150 was traveling north on County Road 137 when it approached a right curve. The driver – 27-year-old Justin James of Trenton, Fla. – failed to make the turn in time, causing his truck to flip over and strike a utility pole.

James was flown to the UF Shands hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

(WCTV)