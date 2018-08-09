//Elementary school holds uniform clothing drive

Courtesy of WCTV:

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — A group of staff members at S.L. Mason Elementary are starting a clothing closet for student uniforms. Organizers at S. L. Mason will be taking donations of uniform items for families that need a little extra help.

“I just love my babies, I love our students. If I ever see a kid that needs anything, I just want to help,” said Nichole Whitley, organizer of the clothing drive. “I can’t do this by myself, it takes the whole school and the whole community.”

Donations can be dropped off at S. L. Mason, or by contacting Whitley at the school. They are asking for VCS dress code-approved clothing items in all sizes. Monetary donations can also be made.

(WCTV)