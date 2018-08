Lowndes County Schools Press Release:

The Georgia Department of Education chose Westside Elementary School to have an Elementary Ag program for the 2019-2020 school year! This will be a huge help to the exploratory classes at WES as it means adding a 5th teacher in the rotation. This year will be the planning and development year so that we can hit the ground running next year. Thanks to Stephanie Peterson, 2nd-grade teacher, for completing the grant application!