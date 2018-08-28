//Dozens of Felons and Gang Members Convicted In Joint Federal, State, and Local Investigation

Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Georgia:

SAVANNAH GA: Nearly three dozen convicted felons have been removed from the streets of Savannah now that a joint law enforcement operation has resulted in the guilty plea of one of the final defendants.

In less than a year after dozens of indictments were handed down by a federal grand jury in late November 2017, more than 30 defendants have been convicted in federal court. On Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, Darryl McRae, 45, pled guilty to the distribution of crack cocaine, Southern District U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine announced.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), the Savannah Police Department (SPD), and other agencies united to combat gang violence and “open air” drug sales in the historic Cuyler-Brownsville neighborhood in Savannah, Ga. As outlined in court documents and at various hearings, law enforcement agencies responded to neighborhood residents who complained about the ongoing crime and their fear of being shot while sitting on their own porches. These law enforcement agencies targeted and investigated dozens of criminals, resulting in federal indictments and convictions against 32 defendants.

During this operation, agents seized dozens of firearms, along with body armor, marijuana, cocaine, MDMA (commonly referred to as Ecstasy), heroin, methamphetamine and prescription pills. Many of the stolen firearms that were seized were linked to other crimes. For example, one of the firearms seized by law enforcement was used in 11 prior shootings. Another firearm was used in four shootings, including the shooting of the defendant found by investigators in possession of the firearm.

Combined, these defendants have decades of criminal history, with more than 100 prior state convictions; many of the defendants were on parole or probation at the time they committed the federal crimes. Additionally, some of the defendants were tied to national gangs, including the Bloods and the Crips, while some others were tied to local gangs, including CBV, or Cuyler Brownz Ville 39-41.

Many of the defendants have already been sentenced, including Deandre Davis, 31, who was sentenced to 188 months of in prison for distributing crack cocaine; and Trishon Collins, 23, who was sentenced to 130 months in prison for distributing crack cocaine and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. There is no parole in the federal system. Both Davis and Collins will be under court supervision for six years following their release from prison. Many defendants are awaiting sentencing and face potential maximum sentences of up to life in prison.

“We conducted the Cuyler-Brownsville investigation because this historic neighborhood was plagued with drug-dealing and gun violence,” said U.S. Attorney Christine. “Parents and grandparents were afraid to let children play in their own yards because they feared stray bullets. Neighborhood residents worked with law enforcement to root out the troublemakers, and the strategy worked brilliantly. This collaboration between good, law-abiding citizens and law enforcement is a recipe for success.”

“The strong partnership between ATF, the USAO, GBI, SPD, USMS and Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the neighborhood residents, is integral to stopping violent individuals from terrorizing law-abiding citizens,” said Resident Agent-in-Charge Timothy Graden of the ATF. “This investigation is a testament to this successful collaboration. I am proud of the commitment that all participants have shown to this case.”

“Many of our citizens were aware and complained of the illegal and sometimes violent crimes committed by this organization,” said Savannah Police Department Chief Mark Revenew. “We partnered with our state and federal agencies to target and investigate these offenders. We are continuing our efforts to take these and other criminal groups down until they are all eradicated from our city.”

The following Savannah residents were convicted:

Jamal Brightwell, age 22,

Frederick Brown, a/k/a “Freddie B,” age 36,

Derrick Butler, a/k/a “Rico,” age 29,

Animahaun Cole, age 43,

Trishon Collins, age 23,

Andre Cooper, a/k/a “Minuteman,” a/k/a “Coop,” age 30,

Deandre Davis, age 31,

Omesimus Franklin, age 42,

Baheem Frazier, age 25,

Jadonte Gadsden, a/k/a “Jadonte Hood,” age 20,

George Graham, age 38,

Lorenzo Graham, a/k/a “Zo,” age 31,

Eshon Grant, age 25,

Dennis Grubbs, a/k/a “Lil Red,” age 33,

Julian Harris, a/k/a “Ju Ju,” age 50,

Nathaniel Harvey, age 20,

Robert Jivens, age 30,

Darrell McRae, a/k/a “General,” a/k/a “Ghetto,” age 44,

George Truman Polite, age 29,

Joseph Price, age 32,

Emmitt Scott, a/k/a “Scooda,” 32,

John Scott, age 20,

Shawn Seibert, age 26,

Leonard Washington, a/k/a “Guzzi,” age 38,

Floyd Williams, a/k/a “Ricardo Williams,” age 65,

Brandon Williams, a/k/a “Lil’ B,” age 26,

Raheem Williams, a/k/a “Bucket,” age 25,

Raynard Williams, age 20,

Tyrone Williams, a/k/a “T Y,” age 42,

Quentin Wright, age 35,

Deonta Young, a/k/a “Fluid,” a/k/a “Flow,” a/k/a “Lil D,” a/k/a “D”, age 27, and

Larry Young, age 39,

This case was investigated by ATF, GBI, SPD, and the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the United States Marshals and the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office. The cases are being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Greg Gilluly, Tania Groover, and Matt Josephson. For questions, please contact Barry Paschal, Public Affairs Officer (Contractor), at 912-652-4422.