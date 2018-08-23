//Dove Season Opens Saturday, September 1

Georgia DNR Press Release:

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. – What are your opening day plans? Georgia’s dove hunting season opens Sat. Sept. 1, 2018, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).

“One of the best times of the year to introduce someone to hunting is during dove season,” said John W. Bowers, Chief of WRD Game Management. “Georgia offers more than 50 public dove fields, including opportunities on private land made available to the public through a U.S. Department of Agriculture program called the Voluntary Public Access/Habitat Incentive Program.”

The official 2018-2019 dove seasons are Sept. 1-16, Oct. 13-31 and Nov. 22 – Jan. 15. Shooting hours are noon until sunset on opening day (Sept. 1) and one-half hour before sunrise to sunset for the remainder of the season dates.

More Dove Season Tips and Information:

: Check out the online brochure, “Dove Hunting and Agricultural Practices in Georgia,” available at http://georgiawildlife.com/migratory-bird-info. Licenses Needed: Hunters age 16 years of age and older need to have a hunting license and a Georgia Migratory Bird Stamp. This stamp is how Georgia participates in the federal Harvest Information Program (HIP). Some licenses allow the license holder to get the Georgia Migratory Bird Stamp at no cost. Hunters may purchase licenses online at www.GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, by phone at 1-800-366-2661 or at license vendor locations (list of vendors available online).

For more information on dove hunting in Georgia, visit http://georgiawildlife.com/regulations.