//Deondre Francois Named Week 1 Starter For FSU
Regional SportsAugust 27, 2018

Deondre Francois Named Week 1 Starter For FSU

Share with friends

Head coach, Willie Taggart, has named Deondre Francois the starting quarterback for week one against Virginia Tech.

Francois was injured in game one against Alabama last year. James Blackmon took the job the rest of the 2017 season. Francois looks to come back with a vengeance and prove something this year.

Florida State will start out the 2018 campaign against Virginia Tech on Monday, September 3rd, at 8 P.M. on ESPN.

More Info: http://www.wctv.tv/content/sports/Taggart-names-Francois-starter-for-week-one-against-Virginia-Tech-491794581.html

Related posts