//Deal: German company to create 100 jobs in Banks County

Gov. Nathan Deal announced that SELIT North America, a German manufacturer of polystyrene foams, will create 100 jobs and invest $45 million in a new manufacturing facility in Banks County. New jobs will include manufacturing and administrative positions.

“In choosing Georgia, SELIT North America will enjoy the benefits of the No. 1 state for business, including our logistics infrastructure and a climate conducive to manufacturing,” said Deal. “This facility in Banks County will provide the company with access to a robust workforce and close proximity to the Southeastern market for ideal production conditions and shorter delivery times. I am encouraged to see yet another leading European company locate here, as our efforts to build international relationships continue to translate into real investments. I welcome SELIT North America to Georgia’s growing community of manufacturing companies and wish them great success.”

Based in Germany, SELIT Europe was founded in 1948 and has become Europe’s leader in the production of underlayment foam solutions for floating flooring. Its U.S. affiliate, SELIT North America, is family-owned and holds the largest market share in its North American niche market.

“We are looking forward to being located even closer to our longstanding customers in the South,” said Marco Seitner, shareholder of Selit NA. “Our product pipeline is full with innovative ideas to add value to the do-it-yourself sector and the flooring industry to the benefit of craft businesses as well as home repairers throughout North America.”

“Georgia, and particularly Banks County, have emerged as our preferred location and partners due to their highly professional approach towards economic development,” said Rouven Seitner, shareholder of SELIT NA. “The strong cultural fit between the Georgian ‘way of doing business’ and our family company with German roots makes us the perfect match.”

Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Director of International Investment Nico Wijnberg represented the Global Commerce Division in partnership with the Development Authority of Banks County and Electric Cities of Georgia.

“We are proud to welcome family-owned SELIT North America, Inc. to Banks County, Georgia,” said Banks County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jimmy Hooper. “Their dedication to quality job creation and investment has us looking forward to a prosperous partnership with our community.”

Georgia has had continuous representation in Europe since 1973. German-affiliated companies employ more than 22,100 Georgians across the state.

“I applaud SELIT for their decision to locate in Banks County, creating meaningful jobs for the community,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Georgia is already home to at least 556 German facilities, of which approximately 191 are manufacturing locations. I am confident they will find success here.”

“The Development Authority of Banks County would like to extend our many thanks to all the partners who have had a hand in recruiting this new project to our community,” said Hannah Mullins, executive director of the Development Authority of Banks County. “We are optimistic about the positive impact SELIT North America will have, not only on Banks County, but on the Northeast Georgia Region as a whole.”