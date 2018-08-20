//Deal: Georgia was home to a record 455 film and television projects in FY 18

From the Office of Gov. Nathan Deal:

Gov. Nathan Deal announced that Georgia-lensed feature film and television productions generated a total economic impact of $9.5 billion during FY 2018. The record 455 film and television productions shot in Georgia represent $2.7 billion in direct spending in the state.

“With a record 455 productions shot in Georgia, the film industry continues to support jobs for Georgians, boost small businesses and expand offerings for tourists,” said Deal. “Today, Georgia is one of the world’s top destinations for film production and communities across the state are seeing the benefits of welcoming the industry. I am proud to see our success continue, as the $9.5 billion in total economic impact reflects the sustainability of the film industry and the benefits of our competitive incentives program.”

According to the Motion Picture Association of America, the motion picture and television industry is responsible for more than 92,100 jobs and nearly $4.6 billion in total wages in Georgia, including indirect jobs and wages. Since 2010, more than 300 new businesses have relocated or expanded in Georgia to support the industry.

“We are very fortunate to have state leadership that understands the vital role that the entertainment industry plays in Georgia’s economic prosperity,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “The film industry creates jobs across almost every profession, in addition to camera, lighting and audio, film companies hire Georgians with skills in a myriad of support services including construction, catering, transportation, accounting and payroll and post-production. Thank you to all our friends in the industry for helping to make Georgia the top filming location in the country.”

Since the Georgia Entertainment Industry Investment Act was signed into law in 2008, Georgia has become the nation’s most popular site for on-location filming. Direct spending by the film industry has increased from $93 million in 2007, the year before HB 1100 was revised, to $2.7 billion in FY 18.

In addition to the increase in production expenditures, Georgia has attracted major investments from studio and stage facilities. Georgia is now home to more than 1.1 million square feet of purpose-built soundstage space and over 1.2 million square feet of retrofitted soundstage space, up from 40,000 square feet of purpose-built soundstages available before 2010.

“The significant increase in production infrastructure is what sets us apart from our competitors. No other state has seen the growth that we have and it proves that the industry in Georgia is here for the long term,” said Lee Thomas, deputy commissioner of the Georgia Film, Music and Digital Entertainment Office. “The amount of stage space and support businesses we have here now gives every production the confidence not only in Georgia’s ability to host them, but in our ability to accommodate larger tentpole franchises as well as television shows. With the unwavering support from our legislature, Georgia sends a powerful message to the film industry – attracting greater commitments that will continue this growth for years to come.”

Georgia-filmed movies that are scheduled to open in theaters in the coming months include:

“Mile 22” starring Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan, Ronda Rousey, August 17

“The Little Mermaid” starring Poppy Drayton, Jared Sandler, Gina Gershon, William Moseley, August 17

“The House with a Clock in its Walls” Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, Kyle MacLachlan, September 21

“Venom” starring Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, October 5

Upcoming television productions that will air in the next few months include: