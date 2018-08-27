//Deadlines Approaching for GAGP Fall Events

Share with friends













GAGP Press Release:

Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions will kick off its Fall Schedule Tuesday September 4 at Kinderlou Forest GC. Deadline to enter the Michelob Ultra 2-man Bestball with HDCP Golfers 21 years old or older are invited to participate. Flights and tee assignments will be based on age. Men 21-49 Mid Seniors 50-59 Seniors 60-69 Super Seniors 70-Up. Entry Fee $15 per player (includes a Michelob Ultra draft beer.) Golf/Cart $35 There will be a player pay out of 100% of the field with a maximum of $720. Optional events will include a individual skins game $5 and (4) closest to pin contests $5.00 both having a maximum payout of $360. GAGP Classy Caddy 50/50 drawing $5 per ticket 5 for $20.

Wednesday September 5 Circle Stone CC hosts the Michelob Ultra Closest to Pin Contests (4) and $500.00 Hole In One Challenge. Entry Fee is $15 and includes a Michelob Ultra draft beer. Golf/Cart $26 Flights and tee assignments will be based on age. Men 21-49 Mid Seniors 50-59 Seniors 60-69 Super Seniors 70-Up. Maximum payout per par 3 $180. $5 skins game will be optional with a maximum payout of $360. GAGP Classy Caddy 50/50 drawing $5 per ticket 5 for $20.

Thursday September 6 GAGP returns to Kinderlou Forest GC for a 2-man BestBall (scratch) Flights and tee assignments will be based on age. Men 21-49 Mid Seniors 50-59 Seniors 60-69 Super Seniors 70-Up Entry Fee $15 per player (includes a Michelob Ultra draft beer.) Golf/Cart $35 There will be a player pay out of 100% of the field with a maximum of $720. Optional events will include a individual skins game $5.00 and (4) closest to pin contests $5 both having a maximum payout of $360. GAGP Classy Caddy 50/50 drawing $5 per ticket 5 for $20.

Friday September 7 Francis Lake hosts the Michelob Ultra Skins Game. Flights and tee assignments will be based on age. Men 21-49 Mid Seniors 50-59 Seniors 60- 69 Super Seniors 70-Up Entry Fee $15 per player includes a Michelob Ultra draft beer. Golf/Cart $27.00 non-seniors $30. Maximum payout $720. Optional events (4) Closest to Pin Contests $5. Maximum Pay out per par 3 $90 GAGP Classy Caddy 50/50 drawing $5 per ticket 5 for $20.

Deadline for all events is September 28, 2018. For entry forms and additional information contact the GAGP at 614-441-3965 or e-mail johnungar@yahoo.com

GAGP CHARITY FUNDRAISERS BEGIN OCTOBER 5, 2018

Open to male and female golfer 21 years old or older Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions will be conducting Charity Fundraisers benefitting Breast Cancer Awareness, 2nd Harvest of South Georgia and Toys for Tots.

October 5 Georgia Veteran GC at Lake Blackshear Resort Cordele October 6 Country Oaks GC Thomasville

Deadline for both events is September 15, 2018

October 12 Southern Hills GC Hawkinsville October 13 Francis Lake Lake Park

Deadline for both events September 29, 2018

Entry Fee is $80.00 per player includes golf/cart, lunch and prizes

OPTIONAL EVENTS

Skins Game

(4) Closest to Pin Contest Hole In One Challenge Classy Caddy 50/50 Drawing

For entry forms and additional information contact the GAGP at 614-441-3965 or e- mail johnungar@yahoo.com