//Corky Kell Classic Starts Tonight

2018 will start another edition of the MetroPCS Corky Kell Classic.

The Classic has put on some amazing games in the past few years including Colquitt County vs Norcross, Valdosta vs Norcross and North Gwinnett vs McEachern.

This year has another round of amazing matchups with North Georgia and South Georgia schools.

2018 Games:

Thursday, Aug. 16 at ROME’s BARRON STADIUM

5:30 p.m. Ridgeland vs. Calhoun

8:30 p.m. Rome vs. Marietta

Friday, Aug. 17, at GEORGIA STATE STADIUM

5:30 p.m. Buford vs. Tucker

8:30 p.m. Archer vs. Milton

Saturday, Aug. 18, at MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM

9 a.m. Kell vs. East Coweta

11:45 a.m. Mill Creek vs. Walton

2:45 p.m. McEachern vs. Colquitt County

5:45 p.m. Brookwood vs. North Gwinnett

8:45 p.m. Norcross vs. Mays

Per corkykell.com,