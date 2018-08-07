//Coach Henderson Looks To Get TCC Back On Track

Thomasville – Coach Ashley Henderson has won many games and championships so he knows what it takes to get it done at Thomas County Central.

The thing he loves about his team is that they have a lot of runners and hitters. TCC has a good bit of players returning from the 3-8 team from last year. He hopes to bring a level of intensity and speed to the team.

Henderson has won at Valwood so there’s doubt he can do it at TCC.

They start the season against Early County on August 17th then against big cross-town rival, the Thomasville Bulldogs, on August 24th.

http://www.wctv.tv/content/sports/High-School-No-Huddle-Thomas-County-Central-490226291.html