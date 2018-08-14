//Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting awarded to City of Valdosta

City of Valdosta Press Release:

The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting has been awarded to the City of Valdosta by Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its comprehensive annual financial report. This marks the 32 nd consecutive year that the city has achieved this significant award. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

An Award of Financial Reporting Achievement has been awarded to the individual(s) or department designated by the government as primarily responsible for preparing the award-winning CAFR.

The CAFR has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR.

“We’re proud of the Finance Department for their exceptional financial reporting efforts,” said City Manager Mark Barber. “These awards indicate the commitment and transparency of our staff for maintaining the tradition of distinction in properly managing the city’s funds.”

Government Finance Officers Association is a major professional association servicing the needs of nearly 19,000 appointed and elected local, state, and provincial-level government officials and other finance practitioners. It provides top quality publications, training programs, services, and products designed to enhance the skills and performance of those responsible for government finance policy and management. The association is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with offices in Washington, D.C.

For more information, contact the city’s Public Information Office at 229-251-4779 or visit www.valdostacity.com