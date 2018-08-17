Local NewsAugust 17, 2018 BREAKING: Downtown Homerville Explosion at Coffee Corner By Robin Postell Around 1 p.m. in downtown Homerville at the Coffee Corner an explosion left a huge hole. The story is developing but it is possibly a gas leak. Three people have reportedly been injured. TAGS: Clinch countycoffee cornerexplosiongas explosionhomerville GA Related posts Cold Case Solved 34 Years…VFD stresses importance of smoke…Valdosta Woman’s Death Ruled AccidentalYoung Georgians On the Run:…Blood Drive at Student Union…Benefit to be Held in…Federal Grand Jury Returns Indictments…Millage rate increase proposed in…Busy July Boosts GPA Container…Lanier County Felon Sentenced For…