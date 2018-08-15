//Braves’ Acuña Is Playing Like An All-Star

ATLANTA – Ronald Acuña is trying to get the Atlanta Braves back to the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

Acuña has been going off in the last few games hitting 5 home runs, a franchise record. Probably not for Acuña, the Braves would not be on a four-game win streak. The offense has seemed to sky rocket since Acuña has moved to the lead-off spot.

Today, per MLB.com, Acuña has a .288 avg, 19 home runs and 43 RBI’s. For a rookie, those umbers are quite impressive and he’ll only add to those numbers.

Atlanta now holds first place in the National League East over the Philadelphia Phillies. They will play the Phillies at the end of the season and that will, most likely, decide who takes first place in the division.

More Info: https://www.ajc.com/sports/baseball/ronald-acuna-the-superstar-braves-and-baseball-needed/rHNGaBWp7zarIXHMnpgqbK/