//Bobby Allison Considered One Of The Greats

Valdosta – With 84 wins, Bobby Allison is considered one of the all-time greats in NASCAR.

Allison had a legendary career, from the highs of winning the 1983 championship to getting in horrific crashes. He made news during the first televised Daytona 500 in 1979 when he and Cale Yarborough got into it. He has won the Daytona 500 three times and is a seven-time most popular driver. He is tied at 4th on the all-time win list with Darrell Waltrip.

He loved driving for his owners and working on his cars back then. It was a real gritty sport with drivers working on their own cars and driving with injuries.

Allison drove against the likes of Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, Cale Yarborough, Darrell Waltrip and Benny Parsons; some of the greatest that has ever driven in the sport.

Bobby Allison Interview: