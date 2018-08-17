//Blood Drive at Student Union August 21

Without blood types A, B and O, the Red Cross couldn’t save anybody. The VSU Lady Blazer Softball Annual Blood Drive will be will be held Tuesday, August 21 from 11:30 a.m. till 4:30 p.m. in the VSU Student Union Ballroom, 1500 N. Patterson St, Valdosta.

Sponsor code for online scheduling is: VSU.

Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of appointment. You can also call 1-800-RED-CROSS.