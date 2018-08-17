//Benefit to be Held in Memory of Teen

A Benefit Barrel Race will be held on Saturday, August 25, in memory of 16-year-old Dakota Starling who died last month.

The event will take place at Rockin A Ranch Arena, 335 Little Creek Road, Pavo, Georgia.

Exh 4-6 p.m., open at 6:30 p.m.. Exh $5 each or $12 unlimited. Added Open 4D $30, Added Youth 4D $20. WBRL Sidepot 4D (Approval Pending) $20. WBRL Memberships sold on Sight.

Grounds fee is $5. There will be a silent auction, bake sale, 50/50 auction, concessions, lot of parking and a large warm-up area.

Food served with donations to help family with the cost of final arrangements. One hundred percent of proceeds will go to this cause.

For donation info call Lee Adkins at 229-263-1094, Barrtt at 229-356-6027, Dawn Krauss at 229-560-1004 or Robert Bruce at 229-263-2362.