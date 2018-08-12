//Beals Wins Second GAGP Event for 2018

GAGP Press Release:

David Beals of Thomasville won his second GAGP Michelob Ultra Blitz for 2018 held at Circle Stone CC in Adel. Not only was it a tough day for competition within players, everyone had the experience of competing in US Open rough resulting in high scores and low points.

On the front nine Billy Walden of Cairo made the turn 1 up over Beals. On the back nine Beals came back with a birdie on hole 16 a 327 yard par 4 to seal the deal by 4 points over Walden. Savannah golfer Matt Granger finished second followed by Ted Lynch of Cairo for third, fourth place went to Jeff Freedman of Cairo who also led the field with two skins. Walden took 5th followed by Jerome Martin of Cairo and winning the Michelob Ultra Par 3 Challenge and Jim Ellis of Cairo finishing seventh and rounding out the top prize pay-outs.

Tired Creek GC of Cairo will host the September Michelob Ultra Blitz on Thursday September 13th with tee-times starting at 9:00 AM. Entry-fee is $34.00 and

includes golf/cart and prizes. The event is open to male amateur golfers 21 years old to 49. Seniors 50-69 and Super Seniors 70-up. Tee Assignments are based on age. Golfers interested in playing should contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions at 614-441-3965 or e-mail johnungar@yahoo.com before the September 5, deadline.

GAGP POINT LEADERS

Matt Granger 75, David Beals 75,Jack Coffey 69, Billy Walden 56, Ted Lynch 50, John Ungar 49, Jim Ellis 43, Jerome Martin 42, Jeff Freedman 41, Mike Harpe 37 Robert Milberg 24, Tommy Mcnair 13, Louie Chastian 10, Jeff Stewart 10, Sonny Marshall 5.

VALDOSTA CUP HAS OPENINGS

Hosted by Kinderlou Forest GC

The new event will have a Valdosta Division consisting of a 4-man team of male amateur golfers 21 years old or older who are members of a Valdosta or Lowndes County Golf Club, course or golf organization. The Open division will consist of a 4- man team of male amateur golfers 21 years old or older who are members of a Georgia Golf Club, course or golf organization. Divisions must consist of 4 members from the same club age .Mixed Teams will not be accepted.

FORMAT: 18 holes team modified stableford (scratch) tee-assigments and flights by age. Men 21-49 Mid Seniors 50-59 Seniors 60-up.

FIELD LIMITED TO FIRST 18 PAID 4-MAN TEAMS. ENTRY FEE $260.00 PER TEAM.

INCLUDES GOLF, CART, AWARDS AND GIFT CERTIFICATES. FORMAT: 18 HOLES TEAM

MODIFIED STABLEFORD SCRATCH. FLIGHTS AND TEE ASSIGNMENTS BY AGE MEN 21-49,

MID SENIORS 50-59, SENIORS 60-UP.

OPTIONAL EVENTS

( ) TEAM OVERALL $112.0 PER TEAM $2000.00 AWARDED TO WINNING TEAM

( )TEAM FLIGHTS $80.00 PER TEAM $480.00 AWARDED TO EACH WINNER OF EACH FLIGHT

( )INDIVIDUAL OVERALL $25.00 PER PLAYER 1ST 600.00 2ND $500.00 3RD $400.00 4TH $300.00

( ) INDIVIDUAL FLIGHTS $20.00 PER PLAYER 1ST 200.00 2ND $160.00 3RD $120.00

( ) INDIVIDUAL SKINS $10.00 MAXIMUM POT $720.00

( ) GAGP 50/50 RAFFLE BENEFITTING AMATEUR AND JUNIOR GOLF $5.00 PER TICKET 5

FOR $20.00

Golfers interested in playing should contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions at 614-441-3965 or e-mail johnungar@yahoo.com before the September 1 deadline