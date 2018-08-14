//BBQ Country Returns to Wild Adventures this Weekend

Wild Adventures Press Release:

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. will transform into BBQ Country this weekend for two days of slow-cooked food and live musical performances.

“The live music and incredible food at BBQ Country create an amazing atmosphere at the park every year,” said Jon Vigue, director of revenue. “If you love country music, BBQ and having a great time with your family, I can’t think of a better place to be this weekend.”

BBQ Country begins Saturday, August 18 with live country music performed throughout the day and teams from around the region going head-to-head in a Florida BBQ Association sanctioned event. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy free samples from the competing teams and cast votes for their favorites. The winning team will be crowned the “2018 People’s Choice Champion.”

On Sunday, August 19, live country music continues, and the first 500 adults who enter the park will receive a free silicone basting brush with a wooden handle. Judges with the Florida BBQ Association will also announce winning teams, name the “2018 Grand Champion” and hand out $10,000 in prize money.

Country music acts will be performing at the park’s Lonestar Stage throughout the weekend

BBQ Country is included with park admission or a season pass. For more information, visit WildAdventures.com

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named in 2018 as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report.