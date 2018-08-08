//‘Back to School Community Block Party’ provides thousands of local students with supplies for school

City of Valdosta Press Release:

On Saturday August 4, the City of Valdosta hosted a Back to School Community Block Party. The event was organized by the Neighborhood Development office as well as many other local organizations that sponsored the event. Thanks to community partners donating more than $25,000 in sponsorships, volunteers were able to provide more than 1,100 students from Valdosta City Schools, Lowndes County Schools and local private schools with school supplies. Another 250 students were registered for school supplies at the event, their backpacks will be delivered to their school’s front office on the first day of school.

“The Back to School Block Party was a success and as a school system, we were very pleased with the turnout and the results. I am extremely appreciative of the community at large and other business leaders who assisted to make sure that many of our boys and girls have the necessary supplies to be successful this school year. On behalf of the board of education and all of Valdosta City Schools, I want to say thank you!” said Dr. William “Todd” Cason.

“As a community we know the struggles many of our fellow citizens face each year when it is time to send our students back to class. So, in response to the many community based organizations who yearly present back to school events, we all came together to present one community back to school event for both school districts. This was a huge undertaking, but we feel more students were assisted by coming together to coordinate one community event,” said Vanassa Flucas, Neighborhood Development Director.

Because of the event’s huge success, volunteers and coordinators will meet next month to begin planning for next year’s event – hoping to make it bigger and better!

For more information you can call Neighborhood Development at 229-671-3617.