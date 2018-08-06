//Back to school block party held in Valdosta

Courtesy of WCTV:

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 6, 2018

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — The first day of school is just around the block in Lowndes County, so the City of Valdosta is throwing a party on the block.

With summer days dwindling, Valdosta city staff held a last hoorah. The community block party helped prepare families for their first day back to school.

“It’s nice to see everybody coming together, the community, everybody has a good time,” said parent Cora Duplissis. “It’s good to know that our city, our community, supports us. They’re coming together to help parents and the kids.”

For many parents, a new year can bring new changes. Representatives from Lowndes County and Valdosta City Schools helped to bring parents the latest information on the new year.

“It’s great to know what’s going on in the school system before you actually start school. Open house isn’t until next week so this was the perfect time for them to get supplies,” said parent Jenay Lewis.

The city, along with help from local businesses, provided backpacks and school supplies for more than 1,000 local kids.

“It’s so awesome because this year Valdosta City Schools is going to uniforms, so it was a little bit different with buying clothes. We had to go out, you know, buy uniforms and buy those, and so once we did that it was like, we still need to get school supplies. So, for the City of Valdosta to offer school supplies and we just buy the uniforms, how great is that?” Lewis said.

Some parents said the event is about more than just pencils and notebooks.

“It’s really good to get the kids out here and let them know that there are people that are behind that, that will help them out,” Duplissis said.

Lowndes County Schools begins Tuesday. Valdosta City Schools will start on Wednesday.

