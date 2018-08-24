//Authorities investigate child molestation at Bainbridge daycare

Courtesy of WCTV:

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 23, 2018

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) – A Bainbridge daycare is under an emergency closure while local authorities investigate the molestation of a four-year-old girl.

According to a police report filed on July 20, the alleged incident happened at Atlas Educational Services. The report describes a young boy reading to the girl at the daycare while inappropriately touching her beneath a shared blanket.

Georgia’s Department of Early Care and Learning also received complaints, and is now working with Bainbridge Public Safety. DECAL ordered an emergency closure at Atlas on Monday.

“We use this when we feel like children are in imminent danger because it allows us to close the program for a period of 21 days,” said Reg Griffin, DECAL Chief Communication Officer.

DECAL says they have already found several violations to state regulations at the daycare. They say the girl was too young to be in the summer program.

DECAL will continue to investigate during the closure. They say punishment could include fines or revoking the daycare’s license.

Atlas had 48 hours to appeal the emergency closure, which doesn’t impact the investigation, but would allow them to continue business. DECAL says the daycare decided to appeal the closure. A hearing is scheduled for Friday morning in Atlanta.

Bainbridge Public Safety is still actively investigating the alleged molestation.

WCTV reached out to Atlas Educational Services on Thursday morning, but they declined to comment.

Our team also looked into the public records of Greg McDonald, the former daycare director and family member of current director Merreann McDonald. In August of 2017, Greg McDonald was indicted by a Decatur County Grand Jury on two charges of child molestation.