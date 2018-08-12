//Aug. 16 Property Tax Public Hearings Set

CITY OF VALDOSTA CURRENT YEAR 2018

NOTICE OF PROPERTY TAX INCREASE

The City of Valdosta has tentatively adopted a millage rate that will require an increase in property taxes by 2.72 percent.

All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearings on this tax increase to be held at Valdosta City Hall, 216 East Central Avenue, Valdosta, Georgia on August 16, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. and August 21 at 5:30 p.m.

A third and final public hearing on this tax increase and setting of the 2018 millage rate will be held at Valdosta City Hall on August 23, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting to adopt the 2018 millage rate of 8.001 mills will be at 5:30 p.m.

This tentative increase will result in a millage rate of 8.001 mills, an increase of 0.085 mills. Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate would be no more than 7.916 mills. This is not a millage increase as the millage rate will continue to be 8.001 mills which was adopted in 2017. The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $100,000 is approximately $2.89 and the proposed tax increase for non‐ homestead property with a value of $100,000 is approximately $3.40.