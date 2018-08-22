//Athens Felon Sentenced To More Than Fifteen Years In Prison For Possessing A Firearm Under Project Safe Neighborhoods

Press Release:

MACON: Charles E. Peeler, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, announces that today, Bryan Shamar Little, age 38, of Athens, Georgia, was sentenced to 188 months’ imprisonment for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon by United States District Judge C. Ashley Royal in Macon. There is no parole in the federal system.

At his plea hearing on March 8, 2018, Mr. Little admitted he was arrested by officers with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, following tips from concerned citizens that he was selling cocaine from his residence in Athens. During Mr. Little’s arrest, police recovered crack cocaine, powder cocaine, marijuana, oxycodone pills, and a loaded .38 caliber revolver. Mr. Little was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to convictions for Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute Cocaine in Athens-Clarke Superior Court in 2014, 2007, 2005 and 2001. As a result of his multiple serious drug convictions, Mr. Little was subject to enhanced sentencing penalties pursuant to the Armed Career Criminal Act.

“If you are an armed drug dealer in Middle Georgia, you can expect to face stiff punishment,” said United States Attorney Charles E. Peeler. “I commend the Athens-Clarke County Police Department for their hard work bringing Mr. Little to justice.”

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program that has been historically successful in bringing together all levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has made turning the tide of rising violent crime in America a top priority. In October 2017, as part of a series of actions to address this crime trend, Attorney General Sessions announced the reinvigoration of PSN and directed all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to develop a district crime reduction strategy that incorporates the lessons learned since PSN launched in 2001.

The case was investigated by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Peter D. Leary prosecuted the case for the United States.