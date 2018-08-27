//Assessment Center Prepares GDC Leaders for Future Positions

GDC Press Release:

FORSYTH, Ga. – In February of this year, the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) launched an assessment center for employees who aspire to become an Assistant Special Agent In Charge, Special Agent In Charge, Deputy Warden or Warden. Jermaine White, new Warden at Washington State Prison, participated in the assessment group and scored the highest in the most recent class.

“The assessment center is a great tool for GDC employees who have aspirations of becoming future leaders,” said Commissioner Gregory C. Dozier. “We are proud of those who have enrolled and have already been promoted as the result of participating in these groups.”

Candidates in the assessment center complete a series of exercises that simulate actual situations, problems and tasks they would face on the job for which they would like to be considered. These candidates are also rated and assessed to determine if they have the qualifications and skillsets to be able to perform at that job level. The simulation exercises are developed to tap a variety of predetermined behaviors and have been pre-tested prior to use to ensure that the techniques provide reliable, objective, and relevant behavioral information for the organization.

White enrolled in the assessment center to gain the tools necessary for promotion. With more than 16 years with the GDC, he began his career as a Correctional Officer in 2002 and worked his way to Sergeant, Lieutentant, Probation Surveillance Officer, Deputy Warden, and Superintendent. This training was the foundation that led him to the assessment center to gain the additional skills necessary to become a Warden.

Another component of the assessment center is for trained assessors to observe the performance of candidates during the assessment process and evaluate them on a standardized rating. The candidate participate in exercises that are used to identify individual strengths and weaknesses in such areas as perception, decisiveness, judgment, oral and written communication, leadership, organization and planning. Once assessed, the candidates are ranked based on their results, which are used to assist GDC in determining a proper course of action to enhance each candidates career development while employed with GDC. The results are used when making promotional decisions in the four job categories.