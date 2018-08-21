//All lanes of 9.6-mile SR 133 section opening Wednesday

GDOT Press Release:

Another section of state Route 133 is opening Wednesday, leaving only one portion still under construction between Valdosta and Moultrie.

SR 133 from Old Quitman Adel Road in Brooks County to County Road 256 in Colquitt County, 9.6 miles, was widened from two to four lanes with turn lanes as needed. A big improvement was made to the spaghetti junction of SR 133 and SR 333 in Brooks County. Multiple channelized lanes were removed to make it easier for drivers to maneuver and to improve operation.

Construction started in February 2016 and the construction cost is $35 million. The prime contractor is The Scruggs Co. of Hahira.

In all, the Georgia Department of Transportation plans to widen/reconstruct about 66 miles of SR 133 from the Lowndes/Brooks County line to Dougherty County. The work is separated into 10 different projects or sections.

With this week’s opening of lanes, four out of five sections have been widened/reconstructed. The portion still under construction from Pauline Church Road to Old Quitman Adel Road in Brooks County is scheduled to be finished in November. The five remaining sections on the northern end of SR 133 are in various stages of development and haven’t been advertised for bid.

SR 133 is in the Governor’s Road Improvement Program (GRIP), a system of economic development highways, and is a major north/south route in southwest Georgia.