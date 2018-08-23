//Albany Man Pleads Guilty To Possession Of Counterfeit Currency

Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia Press Release:

ALBANY: Charles E. Peeler, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, announces that Kirkland P. Coleman, Jr., age 23 of Albany, Georgia, pled guilty to Passing Counterfeit Federal Reserve Notes before District Court Judge W. Louis Sands in Albany, Georgia on August 21, 2018. This plea subjects Mr. Coleman to a maximum sentence of twenty (20) years imprisonment, a maximum fine of $250,000, or both. Mr. Coleman was in custody at the time of his guilty plea, and he will remain in custody pending his sentencing.

In his plea agreement, Mr. Coleman admitted to buying iPhones on two occasions from Albany residents knowingly using counterfeit currency. Those Albany residents later attempted to use the currency they had obtained from Mr. Coleman to purchase items, only to have businesses refuse the money as counterfeit and contact the police.

Mr. Coleman is scheduled to be sentenced in Albany on October 25, 2018, following a pre-sentence investigation and report.

This case was investigated by the Albany Police Department, the Dougherty County Police Department and the United States Secret Service. Assistant United States Attorney Jim Crane prosecuted the case for the United States.