VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Lowndes 9-11 Memorial will be held on September 11 at 10 a.m. at the Lowndes County Historic Courthouse.

Please join Valdosta and Lowndes County officials for a memorial ceremony that will pay tribute to those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.