//822d BDS tackles full mission profile

Airman 1st Class Zaire Gilchrist, 822d Base Defense Squadron (BDS) fireteam member, fires an M240B machine gun during a full mission profile assessment, July 24, 2018, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. The ‘Safeside’ defenders evaluated their base defense tactics and procedures while performing patrols, tactical combat casualty care and countering improvised explosive devices for a mission readiness exercise. After successfully completing these events, the defenders are eligible to earn their Global Response Force status, which certifies the unit to deploy worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Taryn Butler)

Moody Air Force Base Press Release:

By Airman Taryn Butler, 23 Wing Public Affairs

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — The 822d Base Defense Squadron (BDS) participated in a full mission profile (FMP) assessment, July 23-27, here.

The FMP is an evaluation on tactics and procedures such as patrolling, tactical combat casualty care, protecting the base and counter improvised explosive devices in preparation for a mission readiness exercise (MRX) which will allow the 822d BDS to deploy worldwide.

“This exercise helps us by identifying things we need to work on as far as our training goes,” said Staff Sgt. Marcus McComb, 822d BDS fireteam leader. “Our trainers will come out and evaluate us on our tactics. From there, we go back to the drawing board, tweak the things that need more work and perfect the things that are already working for us.”

The results of the FMP assessment determines whether or not the 822d BDS is ready for the MRX. After successfully completing these events, the defenders are eligible to earn their Global Response Force status, which means the squadron could be tasked for rapid response to unforeseen or unplanned operations.

The FMP assessment consisted of two parts: Area Security Operations (ASO) and Base Security Operations (BSO), both which challenged the Airmen to protect their simulated forward operating base, like they would down range.

“ASO is outside-the-wire duties, so mounted operations in motorized vehicles,” said Tech. Sgt. Timothy Wilson, 822d BDS NCO in charge of training. “BSO is inside-the-wire duties, so securing the interior of the base and the immediate perimeter of the base.”

Wilson and a team of instructors and observers set up scenarios in and around the base for the Airmen to demonstrate their capabilities. Receiving feedback from internal the evaluators helps the Airmen assess and take any needed actions on their producers.

“There was a lot of good,” said McComb. “(It showed) us what we need to work on in the next two weeks, but all-in-all it went well.”