//27th Annual “The Happening” 2018 at VSU

Text and Photos by Robin Postell

VALDOSTA – In its 27th year, The Happening Information Fair, held on Thursday, August 22 on the front lawn of VSU, sizzled thousands of students and other attendees from 1 – 4 a.m. Black Crow Media Group was on site with all six music stations represented, along with the ARMY.

Scores of booths were set up all over the VSU front lawn with music, food, games and socializing taking center stage. Tickets were given away to Party in the Pines, his and hers Michael Kors watches from The Vault at Valdosta Mall.

The Happening is held every fall, welcoming incoming students to enjoy the campus and the beautiful steamy weather, allow local businesses, non-profits, religious and civic organizations, as well as VSU departments and student groups to say hello for the first time.

A giant schmoozing affair, students milled sweatily around all afternoon, retreated underneath the big red inflated misting tent to cool off,

chilling by the center VSU fountain,

and dancing to the music from Rock 106.9, 107.9 The Beat, Kix County 99.5, The Mix 95.7, and Hit Music Channel 102.7.

DJ Swin from 107.9 The Beat, above, kept the crowds entertained.