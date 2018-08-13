//2018 High School Football Preseason Rankings

Maxwell ranks this year’s teams by history of performance and has nothing to do with personnel changes on the roster or coaching staff.

The Top 10 for 7A include Grayson at number one, Colquitt County at two and Lowndes at number three.

Grayson and Lowndes were predicted to meet in the state title game last year but both got knocked out in the second round. Grayson and Colquitt are expected to meet this year and they also play a regular season game against each other. 7A will be competitive this year with a lot of teams having returning starters this year. Games to watch out for in 7A will be Grayson vs Colquitt County, Grayson vs Archer and Colquitt County vs Tift County.

6A, on the other hand, will be going at it this year with a lot of teams reloading. The Maxwell rankings for 6A have Lee County at one, Tucker at two and Coffee County at three. Valdosta is in the top five at number 4.

All of region 1 in 6A will be the games to watch, especially Lee County vs Valdosta. 4 Region-1 teams are in the Maxwell top five rankings. Needless to say, it’s competitive.

More Info: https://www.ajc.com/blog/high-school-sports/maxwell-2018-preseason-rankings/BwkIn8srsZqXECvoZkFuiK/