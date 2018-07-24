//Wiregrass Offering Six Sigma Class in August

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Press Release:

Valdosta, GA: Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Department of Economic Development is offering the Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification course beginning August 13. Whether your business produces a good, or provides a service, this course can help your business function at its full potential. The course is designed to provide knowledge on how a business or industry can become more effective, efficient, and a more productive environment. The course consists of two segments: “lean” provides ways of cutting waste and helping businesses look at ways to become more efficient. The “Six Sigma” segment helps with production and using resources already available to you that will improve customer service and affect your bottom line.

The Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Courses will meet August 13-16 (Part 1 Introduction to Lean and Six Sigma, Define and Measure, and Analyze), and August 27-30 (Part 11 Improve, Control, Course Review, and Certification Exam Prep). Additional online coursework and project work will be required for Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certification beyond scheduled courses. All classes meet from 8:00 a.m. till 4:30 p.m. at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College on the Valdosta Campus.

The cost is $950 for one employee; $900 each for two employees or $850 each for three or more employees. These fees include textbook, and certification exam. For more information about this training, contact Director of Economic Development Jacquelyn Veuleman at 229-333-2122, or by email at Jacquelyn.veuleman@wiregrass.edu. Sign up today to learn the world’s most-accepted method of process efficiency.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lean-six-sigma-green-belt-tickets-46858778869

For more information about this training or Wiregrass, visit wiregrass.edu