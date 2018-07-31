//Wiregrass Board of Directors FY19 Meeting Dates

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Press Release:

Valdosta, GA., Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Board of Directors serves both in a community advisory capacity, and in a limited administrative capacity, performing certain oversight responsibilities as designated by state board policy. The local board is comprised of members from the business and industrial communities from the elven county service area. State board policy defines the role and responsibilities of the local board.

The meeting dates for the fiscal year 2019 have been set. They are as follows: August 16 (Ben Hill Irwin Campus – Charles Harris Learning Center Auditorium), September 20 (Coffee Campus – Planning Room), October 29-31(Leadership Summit – Hyatt Regency, 2017 West Bay, Savannah), January 17, 2019 (Coffee Campus- Planning Room), March 21, 2019 (Cook Campus – Room 107), May 16, 2019 (Ben Hill-Irwin Campus – Charles Harris Learning Center Auditorium), and June 20, 2019 (Valdosta Campus – Connell Board Room). Dates are scheduled for every third Thursday of the month at 2:00 p.m., with the exception of the 2018 Technical College Directors Association (TCDA) Leadership Conference in October.

To learn more about the Board of Directors or Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, visit wiregrass.edu. Wiregrass is currently accepting new students for Fall Semester, classes begin August 15.