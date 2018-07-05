//Wild Adventures’ Splash Island Named One of the “30 Best Water Parks in the US”

VALDOSTA – U.S. News and World Report named Wild Adventures’ Splash Island as one of the “30 Best Water Parks in the US.”

“With 10 attractions ranging from waterslides to a wave pool to designated kids areas, Splash Island Waterpark offers a variety of ways to beat the heat on warmer days. Families won’t want to miss the Ohana Bay area, where parents can comfortably supervise kids from lounge chairs as they play on multiple slides. For those who desire more activities, check out the animal exhibits and roller coasters at Wild Adventures Theme Park. Two-day access to both parks is covered in standard admission,” states the site’s write-up.

The full list can be viewed here.

For more information or to purchase tickets to Wild Adventures, visit www.wildadventures.com.