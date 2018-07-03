//Wild Adventures Celebrates July 4th With Fireworks, Free Military Admission

Wild Adventures Press Release:

VALDOSTA, Ga. – “Celebrate America Week” continues at Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. with a fireworks display, free park admission for military personnel and free reserved concert seats for military personnel and their families.

“Independence Day is something we look forward to every year at Wild Adventures,” said Adam Floyd, public relations manager. “We get the opportunity to celebrate our freedom and to honor those who protect it, and that’s what ‘Celebrate America Week’ is all about.”

During “Celebrate America Week” through July 8, active, retired, disable, and all honorably discharged military veterans receive free admission to Wild Adventures with a military ID or a copy of their DD-214 form. Everyone in their parties will receive $10 off general admission purchased on park. Wild Adventures is also offering a special military-only season pass for $49 through July 8.

The next “Celebrate America Week” event is the Patriotic Fireworks Spectacular on July 4. The fireworks display will be set to music and begins after 9 p.m.

Linkin’ Bridge, the acapella group finalists from Season 11 of “America’s Got Talent,” will perform at the All-Star Amphitheater at 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 7.

Military members can pick up free reserved seat tickets to the Linkin’ Bridge concert in the Wild Adventures main courtyard Saturday after the park opens at 10 a.m.

To conclude “Celebrate America Week,” Valdosta residents will receive special discounts during Valdosta Hometown Day, July 8.

For more information about “Celebrate America Week,” Wild Adventures’ military discount program, concerts and Valdosta Hometown Day, visit WildAdventures.com.

Now open daily through July 31, Wild Adventures is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, the region’s largest waterpark and dozens of concerts and special events each year. For more information, visit WildAdventures.com.