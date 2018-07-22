//VSU, SGRL Partner for Film Production

Valdosta State University has partnered with the South Georgia Regional Library System to create experiential learning opportunities for students in the Mass Media program.

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University students are working with the South Georgia Regional Library System to create a feature film set at the new Willis L. Miller Library, which will hold its grand opening at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 28, at 2906 Julia Drive.

Mass Media students shot footage of the new main branch library and are producing a series of videos to help patrons understand how to use the library’s many resources. In return, the South Georgia Regional Library System gave the students access to shoot an anthology film called “Patrons,” a movie about people who use the library’s resources.

“This was a wonderful opportunity for our students to work with such an important part of our community,” said Jason Brown, associate professor of mass media at VSU. “Giving our students the hands-on experience they need is key for our program. We are so appreciative of the South Georgia Regional Library System for helping make this possible.”

The students’ work will provide the community insight into the resources at the Willis L. Miller Library.

“Ensuring that the community is informed about the new facility and how to take advantage of available library resources is important to us,” said Jeanna Allums, head librarian of the South Georgia Regional Library System. “We appreciate the students’ help in sharing this information. We love that the students were inspired to make a movie about the people we serve.”

The partnership between the Mass Media program and the South Georgia Regional Library System highlights VSU’s commitment to facilitating more experiential learning opportunities for students and enhancing the university’s impact on the region it serves.

Giving the students an opportunity to make a movie helped them gain valuable skills and work experience, which Brown said was important because Georgia continues to grow as a film production hub.

The VSU Mass Media program looks forward to screening the movie this fall and submitting it to film festivals, such as VSU’s South Georgia Film Festival in March.

It is thanks in part to a substantial contribution from Willis L. “Wyn” Miller III and his family that the new library, which was previously the Solstas Lab Partners site, will open on July 28. While materials are being transitioned from the previous library location on Woodrow Wilson Drive, the South Georgia Regional Library System is directing patrons to the Southside, Hahira, and Lake Park library locations.

Contact Jeanna Allums at (229) 333-0086 for more information about the new Willis L. Miller Library. Contact Jason Brown at (229) 219-1298 or jasonebrown@valdosta.edu for more information about “Patrons” or the VSU Mass Media program.

https://www.valdosta.edu/colleges/arts/communication-arts/