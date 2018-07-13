//VPD hosts first Youth Citizens Police Academy

City of Valdosta Press Release:

On Monday, July 9, The Valdosta Police Department welcomed twenty-six youth from Valdosta and Lowndes County ages 11-13 to the first annual Youth Citizens Police Academy.

Throughout the week all of the participants will get to meet officers, have an opportunity to go on ride-a-longs, tour the crime lab, and watch demonstrations from departments such as the K-9 unit. Each day the group will eat breakfast and lunch with officers in the community policing officers.

A second session, for ages 14 to 17 will be held on July 16th through 20th from 8 am to 5 pm.

The two Youth Citizens Police Academy programs will wrap up on Friday with a trip to Wild Adventures.

“This is yet another great community policing program which accomplishes multiple goals: positive interaction between youth and our officers, giving our local youth a positive outlet versus committing crimes, and education for our youth in the area of law enforcement,” said Police Chief Brian Childress.