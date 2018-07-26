//VPD begins 2018-2019 DEFY program

City of Valdosta Press Release:

This week, the Valdosta Police Department began its 2018-2019 Drug Education For Youth (DEFY) program.

DEFY consists of educating youth about team building, peer pressure, and the dangers of drugs, alcohol, and tobacco. The program lasts one year and begins with a one week summer camp (leadership phase) and continues for one Saturday each month for the next nine months. A graduation ceremony will be held in March. The program is open to children 8 to 11 years of age.

This year VPD has ten students participating in the program. So far this week the group has visited the fire station and courthouse. They have also learned about drugs and what to do if you see someone doing drugs or someone offers you drugs.

“Every time we conclude the camp, the children always ask if they can come back for the new DEFY camp. That right there lets you know that you have a successful program,” said Randall Hancock, Community Policing Officer.

DEFY is funded by the City of Valdosta. It is a program designed to educate our youth about the dangers of drugs and also gives youth lessons on life skills. Mentors this year were from the Valdosta Police Department. If you would like more information about the program or would like to sign your child up for next year you can contact Officer Randal Hancock at rhancock@valdostacity.com or 229-242-2606 ext. 4090.