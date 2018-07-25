//Vocational Certificate Completions Break Record

Georgia Department of Corrections Press Release:

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) announced today, the completion of a record breaking year in the issuance of offender vocational certificates for fiscal year 2018, which ended June 30th. With 9,890 completions, the number increased 62 percent from the previous fiscal year 2017.

In addition, the average monthly enrollments in vocational programs increased by almost 1,000 participants since FY16. In June, 2018, enrollments reached the highest number-to-date, with more than 5,000 offenders participating in vocation or on-the-job training programs.

“Completing a vocational program creates an opportunity for offenders to learn a skill while incarcerated and become productive citizens when returning to their communities,” said Commissioner Gregory C. Dozier. “I am proud of our team and their continued commitment to helping offenders with successful reentry.”

The GDC offers educational opportunities in several high need areas, such as culinary/food service and computer technology and design. Over 2,000 offenders earned credentials in culinary/food service and 1,684 offenders completed credentials in Computer Technology and Design. In addition, 443 offenders obtained credentials in Welding and metal works related programs.

Participants in the offender mobile construction unit also received customized training in Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) construction safety standards from Wiregrass Georgia Technical College instructors, and more than 600 offenders completed a program related to horticulture and landscaping.

The GDC is expanding in other vocational areas as well, including OSHA, General Industry and ServSafe, with more than 150 collective completions in those programs.