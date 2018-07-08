//VLPRA Hold Girls Volleyball Camp

VLPRA Press Release:

Local girls can become queens of the court at the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority’s inaugural volleyball skills camp. The camp is divided into three sessions: beginner, intermediate, and advanced, and will be held the week of July 17th.

Volleyball coach Savannah Smith will run the camp that teaches individual skills, position training, and game play.

The beginner session, for 6th-8th graders, is July 17th and 18th from 5:00 – 7:00 PM. The intermediate session, also for 6th-8th graders, is July 19th and 20thfrom 5:00 – 7:00 PM. The advanced session, for 8th and 9th graders, is July 21st from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM. All sessions will be held at VLPRA’s main office gymnasium located at 1901 North Forrest Street in Valdosta.

The fee is just $45 and includes two 2-hour sessions as well as a t-shirt. Register online at vlpra.com.