//Vikettes to Host Golf Tournament

On July 26th, the Lowndes High softball team will be hosting a fundraiser glow golf tournament at Quiet Pines at Moody AFB. The tournament will start at 6 pm, with a shotgun start for the first nine holes. Dinner will be served as the back nine holes are set for glow golf. The fee for a four-man team is $400, and all proceeds benefit the LHS Fastpitch program. Cash prizes will be awarded for the top teams. Hole sponsorships are available at $100 as well.

“This golf tournament is huge for our program,” said head coach Stuart Thomas.

The Vikettes will travel to Atlanta several times this upcoming season, and will use the proceeds from the golf tournament to fund their overnight stays and food for the players. As a top program, the Vikettes use these Atlanta trips to compete with the best in the state to prepare for the tough postseason.

“The last two years we have finished in the top five in the state. This year the expectations are even higher,” said Thomas.

The golf tournament is one of many fundraisers the Vikettes put on to get them through the season and to their ultimate goal, the state tournament in Columbus.

The Vikettes’ season opener is scheduled for August 6th against the Cook County Hornets.

For more information on the golf tournament, visit the Lowndes Fastpitch Facebook page or email inquiries to lowndesfastpitch@gmail.com.