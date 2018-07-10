//View Don Penny’s Art at the Turner Center through July 25

Turner Center for the Arts:

Don Penny, South Georgia’s first stoneware potter, has a great selection of his work on display at the Turner Center for the Arts through July 25. Don is well known for his functional ceramics and his large-scale wall relief sculptures in numerous museums and private and corporate collections. You can view his beautiful work in the Josette’s Gallery. You can even take it home with you after July 25, as everything on display is also for sale. Make plans this week to visit Don Penny’s pottery on display at the Turner Center.