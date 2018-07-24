//VFD & VPD Host Annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive

City Of Valdosta Press Release:

The Valdosta Fire and Police Departments will host the Annual Battle of the Badges — Guns vs. Hoses — Blood Drive on Thursday, July 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the Valdosta City Hall Annex Multi-Purpose Room, located at 300 N. Lee Street. The friendly interdepartmental competition, which is open to the public, seeks to aid the American Red Cross in their life-saving efforts.

“Saving lives is what we do,” Valdosta Fire Chief Freddie Broome said. “This competitive blood drive allows us to have a little fun while contributing to a vital need in our community.”

City employees, retirees, and their family members and friends, as well as members of the general public, are invited to give the gift of life at the event. Blood donors will be asked when they arrive which team they support for the competition.

“At the end of the day, it’s not about which team wins,” Valdosta Chief of Police Brian Childress said. “It’s really about ‘Team Valdosta’ pitching in to help our own in times when people need us the most.”

Both chiefs expressed their desires for a large citizen turnout. The team who attracts the most donors — either the Guns or the Hoses — will earn bragging rights and a trophy. The other team will be required to wash a number of safety vehicles. When all’s said and done, the American Red Cross and the recipients of the donations will be the true winners.

Thanks to the generous support from Sam’s Club and Pepsi, lunch will be available for those that donate. Direct Accommodations has donated $300 in travel vouchers. The city employee who brings in the most donors will receive a $150 travel voucher and there will be a random drawing for a blood donor for another $150 travel voucher

Registration is encouraged but not required. To make an appointment, citizens may visit www.redcrossblood.org, and enter keyword: cityval. Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment. For more information, call the Valdosta Fire Department at (229) 333-1835 or the Valdosta Police Department at (229) 293 3102.